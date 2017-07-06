Your Sunday nights just got a lot better.
Hulu announced something major that would even melt the cold, black heart of a White Walker: The service will now offer an HBO streaming add-on for subscribers, just in time for you to gather all of your Stark/Lannister/Targaryen diehards for the July 16 premiere of Game of Thrones' seventh season.
No, this is not a drill.
For $14.99 extra a month, Hulu subscribers can now add HBO's top-notch programming to their streaming packages, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That means you can finally watch your favorite characters get killed off without having to pay for cable. Cord cutters, rejoice!
The Hollywood Reporter writes that people can currently subscribe to Hulu through three plans, including an ad-supported option for $7.99 per month, an ad-free option for $11.99 per month, and a live-TV option for $39.99 per month. Depending on the plan you have, the HBO addition could get pricey, but hey, it sure beats having to wait on the cable guy.
In addition to HBO, Hulu will also offer Cinemax as an add-on for $9.99 extra per month. The service currently offers Showtime for $8.99 extra per month.
The streaming service tweeted out its excitement for the new deal on July 6 with a promotional video featuring both Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley, two of HBO's top shows. Also featured on HBO are Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Veep, Big Little Lies, Girls, and Westworld.
You love it. We love it. TV loves it. HBO has arrived on Hulu. Start your free trial: https://t.co/8bgK3Uowc7 pic.twitter.com/ppKhZNE6hM— hulu (@hulu) July 6, 2017
It's unclear how the move will impact other television networks like CBS, ABC, NBC, and FOX, who are all currently included with Hulu's $39.99 package. As more people begin to gather all of their channels in one spot, networks will need to get creative in order to keep fans watching.
For now, you can find some solace in the blistering heat knowing that not only is winter coming, but it just became a lot easier to access.
