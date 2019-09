You Can Get A Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts For Less Than A Dollar In July

We know this is a lot of important information to process at once, so let's go over the details. There is a bit of a catch: you'll need to purchase a full order of a dozen doughnuts in order to receive the 80-cent deal. Think if it as a BOGO, except with the ubiquitous doughnuts that you'll find at every convenience store. You're also only able to cash in the deal for their original glazed doughnuts, although the full-priced dozen can be any flavor of your choosing. We recommend the ultra-luxurious Ghiradelli x Krispy Kreme collab. What can you do with 24 doughnuts, aside from eating all of them while binge-streaming the new season of The Bachelorette ? You can stick them in the common kitchen space at work, leave them on the counter for your housemates, hand them out to strangers, or freeze them for when you need a later fix. I can personally confirm that freezing your Krispy Kreme doughnuts affects the taste very minimally, so stock up your freezer and nuke them in the microwave to thaw them in a flash.