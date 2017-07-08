You Can Get A Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts For Less Than A Dollar In July

You read the headline right: Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 80th anniversary by selling a dozen glazed doughnuts for 80 cents. Yes, 80 cents, which is definitely less than a dollar, and you'll get 12 of their deliriously sweet doughnuts for just under seven cents a piece.
We know this is a lot of important information to process at once, so let's go over the details. There is a bit of a catch: you'll need to purchase a full order of a dozen doughnuts in order to receive the 80-cent deal. Think if it as a BOGO, except with the ubiquitous doughnuts that you'll find at every convenience store. You're also only able to cash in the deal for their original glazed doughnuts, although the full-priced dozen can be any flavor of your choosing. We recommend the ultra-luxurious Ghiradelli x Krispy Kreme collab. What can you do with 24 doughnuts, aside from eating all of them while binge-streaming the new season of The Bachelorette? You can stick them in the common kitchen space at work, leave them on the counter for your housemates, hand them out to strangers, or freeze them for when you need a later fix. I can personally confirm that freezing your Krispy Kreme doughnuts affects the taste very minimally, so stock up your freezer and nuke them in the microwave to thaw them in a flash.
The deal of a lifetime goes down on July 14th at most Krispy Kreme standalone locations in the US and Canada and will have everyone doing backflips to get their hands on these sugary treats. For those of us who missed National Doughnut Day 2017, this is a deal not to be missed.
