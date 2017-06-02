There's a food holiday for every day of the year, but, with all due respect to English Toffee Day (January 8), they aren't all created equal. Even some of our favorite food holidays (World Nutella Day, February 5) can't hold a candle to the holey-est day of the, all, National Doughnut Day.
Like our nation's official eating holiday (Thanksgiving, third Thursday in November), National Doughnut Day doesn't have a set calendar date. Instead, it falls on the first Friday in June, making it the perfect way to celebrate the end of the week with a sweet treat.
And, like Thanksgiving, Doughnut Day actually commemorates a historical event, rather than just a national affection for iced pastries. During World War I, Salvation Army volunteers were looking for a way to provide some much-needed comfort to U.S. troops who were fighting on the front lines in France during WWI. They came up with the idea to fry them up some doughnuts, earning the volunteers the nickname “Doughnut Lassies." Not only did they succeed in cheering up troops, the Doughnut Lassies are also credited with popularizing the doughnut in America. In 1938, The Salvation Army celebrated the very first National Doughnut Day in their honor.
Now, 78 years later, you can still pay homage to the Doughnut Lassies while enjoying a delicious and free doughnut in their memory. Here are the best spots to score free doughnuts today.
Krispy Kreme: You can drop by any Krispy Kreme location on Friday to get a free doughnut of your choice.
Dunkin' Donuts: Get a free doughnut of your choice with purchase of any beverage on June 2.
LaMar's Donuts: Donate to the Salvation Army and print out a Golden Ticket to get a free doughnut at any LaMar's location.
Duck Donuts: Free doughnut of your choice with any purchase, as well as a BOGO deal on 1/2 dozen doughnuts good through August 31.
Cumberland Farms Get a free doughnut with purchase of coffee, tea, or fountain drink until 10 a.m.
Tim Horton's Get a free classic doughnut with purchase of a hot or iced coffee while supplies last when you mention National Doughnut Day.
