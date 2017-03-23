Ellen DeGeneres is known for getting the juicy details out of stars, even when they really don't want to spill them. This season's Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay experienced it first hand when she appeared on Thursday's episode of the talk show. One by one, we've been getting introduced to this season's contestants, and Ellen invited six of the men onto her show to learn more about them and, most importantly, which ones Rachel has kissed.
"So have you kissed anybody yet?" Ellen asked, not beating around the bush.
“I have,” Rachel admitted. “He initiated. It was completely unexpected. I know this sounds cliché, but it totally swept me off my feet. It was good!”
"Is it somebody that is here today?" Ellen asked, referring to the six contestants offstage.
Rachel wouldn't say, but once the men came out on set, they were totally willing to spill the beans.
"She's a great kisser," Brian, one of the contestants, said after grabbing the mic. The audience erupted into cheers, but that wasn't the end of it.
"I second that," Willie G added.
"We're telling all the secrets," an embarrassed Rachel said.
We're sure that's not all the contestants have been up to. The group, which started with around 30 different men, has been filming for the past week. Rachel admits it can be difficult to keep track.
"I’ll be honest, I am not good with names at all,” she joked. "But I’m trying to make an effort, I appreciate that these guys are here for me and I’m grateful so I say their names three times in my head over and over and over again before I meet them. So far, so good — I haven’t said a wrong name yet."
But is her future husband among the crop?
"I mean, for me, it’s no secret — I’m super skeptical," she said. "But I will honestly say that I am so hopeful. I have an amazing group of men, I see a lot of potential, and I’m really excited to see where this goes. I feel good!"
