The Dallas-based lawyer began filming the next season of The Bachelorette yesterday, and the show's producer Mike Fleiss was on hand to document it all for social media. According to Fleiss' photos, Lindsay was on location at the Bachelor(ette) Mansion to meet her suitors for the very first time. (Or the second time, in the case of Blake, Eric, DeMario, and Dean , who crashed Monday's After the Final Rose taping. Alas, there's no footage of Dean busting out a baby grand and serenading Lindsay with "Ebony and Ivory.")