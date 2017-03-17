The Dallas-based lawyer began filming the next season of The Bachelorette yesterday, and the show's producer Mike Fleiss was on hand to document it all for social media. According to Fleiss' photos, Lindsay was on location at the Bachelor(ette) Mansion to meet her suitors for the very first time. (Or the second time, in the case of Blake, Eric, DeMario, and Dean, who crashed Monday's After the Final Rose taping. Alas, there's no footage of Dean busting out a baby grand and serenading Lindsay with "Ebony and Ivory.")
Lindsay looked stunning in a shimmering white full-length gown as she posed with host Chris Harrison and other crew members. Somebody's in a bridal state of mind, eh?
Let's do it!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Sf6pcE8igY— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 17, 2017
Fleiss also shared this snap of some of the men vying for Lindsay's heart. As expected, it's quite a multicultural group, with many of the suitors photographed being Black men. Is the man of Lindsay's dreams in the mix, or is just a motley crew of Nick Vialls and Bad Chads?
We're still waiting for ABC to share contestant bios and photos, though reality TV insider Reality Steve has graced us with these snapshots of Blake, presented without comment.
“Physically, I really don’t have a type,” the 31-year-old Lindsay told People last month.“I’m very open, which I think will be really exciting when the guys come out the limo because I don’t know what I’m going to get!
"I’m really not picky," she added. "I’m a sucker for a great smile. That’s probably my favorite physical attribute. I just want a guy with good morals, who’s funny. I’m corny, it’s easy to make me laugh. I like a guy who can hold a good conversation. I want him to be intelligent and ambitious... They have to like sports! They don’t have to play them, but they have to be able to talk about them.”
Here's hoping ABC took this all on board during casting. Let the games begin!
