Northern California is always a good idea, and so is keeping your money in the bank. So whether you have business to attend to in Silicon Valley, want to explore the streets of San Francisco, or are dying to go wine-tasting in Napa or Sonoma, this flight deal we just found is sure to help you out.
Right now, you can purchase a roundtrip flight from New York City to San Jose, CA (and vice versa, because we hear New York is a pretty good idea, too), for just $216. The Flight Deal tells us the fare will likely not last longer than two days — which is usually the case with these great deals — so you should hurry up and book if this strikes your fancy.
The fare is valid for travel in September and October, but availability is limited. Be sure to book at least 21 days before departure. The Flight Deal suggests using ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search with the following search criteria:
A major caveat that might be a deal breaker for some: The cheapest routes typically include two stopovers, in Charlotte and Dallas. But if you want to shave a few hundred dollars off your ticket price, the stopovers could be worth it.
Here's what your sample itinerary would look like, according to The Flight Deal:
You know what to do!
