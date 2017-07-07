Okay, Seriously, What Is Going On With This Candy Crush TV Show?

Summer is the perfect time for networks’ weirdest ideas. A show about William Shakespeare — but sexy? Sure, go for it. What about a comedy where a forty-something-year-old woman pretends to be a millennial. That sounds good, too. While those two premises are wacky, they're not quite as throwing-spaghetti-against-the-wall as CBS's new game show. Candy Crush, which premieres on July 9, is inspired by your favorite iPhone game.
What could this show possibly be about, given that no one wants to watch an hour of people hunched over their phones engrossed in a world of colorful sweets? We knew that couldn't be the premise, so we decided to investigate. Ahead, get all the details on the curious new game show.
Read These Stories Next: