This week, actress Christian Serratos got real with her fans.
The Walking Dead star gave birth to a baby girl in May and since then the new mom hasn’t shied away from sharing a breastfeeding photo or two. Sadly, a number of fans have criticized the 26-year-old star. Serratos, however, wasn’t having it.
On Wednesday, the actress posted a photo of herself seated in a makeup chair powdering with her left hand and holding up her kid in another. The infant is breastfeeding. “This is my body and my page. So I will post what I want, when I want," Serratos captioned the image. "Those who disapprove can suck my left tit.” She tagged the image with the hashtags “working mom” and “chill” and a heart-kiss emoji. Point proven, Christian.
So far, her post has received more than 213,000 likes and more than 8,000 comments. Clearly Serratos, who plays Rosita Espinosa on the hit AMC series, struck a chord.
“You go girl I think it's great that you don't back down some people are just damn dumb it's a beautiful and wonderful thing,” replied user mcnealdonna.
The message was more than likely triggered after Serratos posted a breastfeeding photo the day prior.
On the upside, despite the onslaught of hateful comments, a number of fans have rallied behind Serratos to show some support. Recently, another Walking Dead star was the target of online vitriol and harassment. Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene in the series, explained his decision to leave Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook back in May.
"Death threats, don’t send me death threats, because I will ― I’m gonna report all that shit to the cops," he said in the video, captured by a Walking Dead Twitter fan account. "I’m just sick of it. You can hate Eugene, I don’t care. I’ll argue that you’re wrong, but you can think whatever you want. But when you start saying you hope I die, I don’t know if you’re talking about Josh or Eugene. I gotta report that shit."
Yikes!
