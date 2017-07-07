Customers Are NOT Happy With Agent Provocateur

The lingerie brand Agent Provocateur is a favorite among celebs like Beyoncé and Penélope Cruz. But lately, it hasn't been so popular among its customers.
Over the past few weeks, the company's Facebook page has been flooded with complaints, Fashionista reports. Many are complaining about unfulfilled orders. "An absolute disgrace. Order was suppose to arrive 27th June still not arrived," one post from July 6 reads. Another customer (if you could even call them that) said their order was sent to the wrong address.
Others are telling customer service horror stories. "Fed up with Agent and their absolutely terrible customer service. You have taken out money from my account on a bra you haven't sent me and canceled. I've been assured I would be called back numerous times. Not once has anyone replied to my emails since last week. You guys had better get your act together and call me back because I will be taking this to the ombudsman," someone wrote. "DO NOT ORDER FROM HERE. AFTER NUMEROUS PHONE CALLS AND NO REPLY TO EMAILS, I HAVE A MISSING ORDER AND NO REFUND. APPALLING SERVICE. I WILL BE REPORTING YOU TO TRADING STANDARDS TODAY," said another.
The company's Facebook account has been responding to every complaint with the same message: "Our sincerest apologies for the delay in response, this is due to the sheer volume of queries we have recently received. If you still require any assistance in regards to your order, please do not hesitate to contact us privately and advise your order reference and contact details. Our apologies once again for any inconvenience caused. Thank you, Agent Provocateur."
As Fashionista points out, Agent Provocateur doesn't appear to be in the best financial position: It drastically downsized late last year and was bought for 15% of its 2014 valuation in March. However, an Agent Provocateur representative told Refinery29 that the recent complaints resulted from a singular mishap with the company's U.K. courier service. Now that that's been resolved, all the orders have gotten sent out (or refunded, if customers preferred that) and delivery costs have been refunded.
