Just a bunch of kids having the time of our lives up in Tacoma/Seattle ... 1st movie & an experience that I'll never forget. The best/coolest/most generous group of people to share my 1st film experience. What a time man. ❤ and eternal light #RIPHeath #10thingsihateaboutyou #CanYouEverJustBeWhelmed

