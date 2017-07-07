Gabrielle Union may not have always played the most popular girl in school, but during a brief moment in the '90s, she seemed to rule the teen movie scene with roles in Bring It On, She's All That, and 10 Things I Hate About You. Today, the actor posted a sweet photo in celebration of #tbt that'll give fans of 10 Things a major case of nostalgia.
In the film, Union played Chastity Church, the self-absorbed best friend. But she was definitely playing against type, because this photo may just bring on the waterworks.
The snapshot has Union posing alongside stars Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Krumholtz, Andrew Keegan, and Larisa Oleynik. The film was actually Union's first and she used the photo to reflect on the experience, saying that it was an unforgettable time for everyone involved, since many of the film's stars were still up-and-comers in the industry.
Advertisement
"Just a bunch of kids having the time of our lives up in Tacoma/Seattle ... 1st movie & an experience that I'll never forget. The best/coolest/most generous group of people to share my 1st film experience. What a time man. [Love] and eternal light," she captioned the photo, adding #RIPHeath.
While it's tough to believe now, 10 Things was pretty much the first movie for most of the cast members. Gordon-Levitt was already an established name thanks to 3rd Rock From the Sun, but the rest of the cast was still learning the ropes — and taking the high school movie scene by storm. Krumholtz even told the AV Club that the experience was more akin to sleep-away camp than actual work.
"That was the most fun I ever had making a movie," he said, seconding Union's sentiment of having an amazing time on set. "Everyone got along really, really well from day one. It was like summer camp."
Of course, Union has been in plenty of non-teen movies since 10 Things, but this awesome #tbt goes to show that you never forget your big break.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement