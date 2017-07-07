Thom Browne Designed A Wimbledon Collection

Thom Browne loves classic sportswear. And by sportswear we don’t mean the “casual” and “informal” pieces one would wear to a low-key dinner with friends; not the old school definition. We mean actual classic American athletic gear. Activewear — the kind of garments our grandparents would've ran, jumped, and "caught some pigskin" in back in the day.
In 2016, the designer gave us a glimpse into the most fashion-forward football game we’ve ever seen, replete with touches of nostalgia. Earlier this year, Browne upped the chill factor when we saw his models stroll down the runway in shoes inspired by figure skates. And then there’s that whole signature-striped-knitwear thing.
Today, Browne released images of his latest endeavor and unsurprisingly he’s gone full sport. According to Vogue, the designer created a capsule collection for women and men and it’s completely inspired by tennis. The collection features several pieces in bright whites made just in time for Wimbledon. It's brimming with blazers, pleated skirts, and, of course, stripes.
“This capsule was designed specifically for this tennis match, keeping London in mind,” Browne explained to Vogue.
By now, it’s widely known fact that Thom Browne is an underestimated commodity in the fashion landscape. Despite taking home three menswear designer of the year awards from the CFDA and his company raking in an estimated $100 million in revenue in 2016, we rarely hear much buzz about the brand.
This collection also celebrates Browne’s new store opening in London this week. According to The New York Times, the designer is slated to open five more stores in 2017.
Check out a couple pieces below.
