Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner Have Reportedly Broken Up

Well, Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner have called it quits. According to People, the couple has broken up after eight months of dating, which notably included the sudden death of Lourd's mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. "They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly," a source told the outlet. "She’s really focused on her work right now."
This news may come as a shock to diehard fans. Just last month, the 24-year-old's uncle was gushing over Lautner and how he stuck by Lourd's side during her mother's death.
"The truth of the matter is the guy is – he’s pretty spectacular," Todd Fisher, Lourd's uncle, told E! News. "He’s a really deep person and he has supported her amazing. He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act. I mean, not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her and I’m glad he’s in her life."
It's true — the 25-year-old Scream Queens actor really was there for Lourd when she needed him the most. After the tragedy, he posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram, writing, "This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you."
As sad as we are to see this couple go, it's totally understandable that the actress would want to focus on work. Her role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story is as glamorous as it is mysterious, and she's got the hair to prove it.
"Winter is coming," creator Ryan Murphy captioned the snap. "Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS."
While this isn't the happiest news, we trust it's happening because their lives are taking them to bigger and better things.