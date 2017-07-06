On Frida Kahlo's Birthday, Google Is Showing A Picture Of… Someone Else?

Look, @Google found a recent photo of Frida Kahlo. pic.twitter.com/QwgINTbvbw— Mexican Judge (@laloalcaraz) July 6, 2017
Happy birthday mi Frida hermosa ? #FridaKahlo pic.twitter.com/8eCmh60jY5— Cecy Q. (@ccbetch) July 6, 2017
In celebration of Frida Kahlo's birthday, teleSUR looks at the Mexican artist's most iconic paintings: https://t.co/rb5xGoF5GY pic.twitter.com/d3lJIJQFQa— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 6, 2017
"Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly?"— LouLous Vintage Fair (@vintagefair) July 6, 2017
Today would be Frida Kahlo's 110th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/k4ArnoliEx
Feliz Cumpleaños FRIDA Kahlo ? I had the pleasure of visiting her Casa Azul last year in Coyoacán. It was an overwhelming experience to see… pic.twitter.com/zObDrTHXb6— Lala Castro (@sparklinglala) July 6, 2017
“Amurallar el propio sufrimiento es arriesgarse a que te devore desde el interior”. #FridaKahlo, a 110 años de su nacimiento. #FelizJueves ? pic.twitter.com/tOuM9h8XAP— Museo Bellas Artes (@mbellasartes) July 6, 2017