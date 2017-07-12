If you're going to name your brand Nails Inc, then you better be damn sure you know nails. Luckily, the company does. Its polish formulas rarely chip, the brushes are easy to use, and the collections are always on point with cool colors and ingredients (like kale and crystals) we aren't seeing anywhere else.
So it should be no surprise that once the brand mastered the category, they'd want to expand. We just didn't expect it'd be into sheet masks first. And yet, last fall, Face Inc launched with the most social media-worthy sheets we'd seen in awhile. Think flower crowns, rainbows, and cat whiskers.
Now, the brand's added three more masks to the collection. The Gilt Tripper Micro Peel is for exfoliating, the Unicorn Illuminating mask brightens, firms, and refines, and the Show Me The Bunny mask balances oil — and yes, all are made for Insta likes.
