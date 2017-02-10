This Nail Polish Gives You The Perfect No-Manicure Manicure

When it comes to our nails, we can't seem to find a happy medium. We go on a gel binge for a few months — and are left with weak, discolored, flaky nails. So we commit to regular salon manicures — and get frustrated by the amount of cash we're dropping on polish jobs that chip a few days later. Finally, we decide to do our own at-home manis — only to have our non-dominant hand look like it was done by a toddler technician. Sigh. But we may have found just the thing: nail makeup.
Nails Inc. just launched a pretty magical all-in-one formula that works like blush for your nails. And it's ridiculously easy to apply yourself — on both hands. Forget the base coat and glossy topcoat, this polish covers your nail in a semi-opaque, muted pink sheen that flatters every skin tone because it's not your traditional brown, tan, or beige. From a distance, it doesn’t really look like you have a manicure — and that’s the point. It cancels out any discoloration from damage, adds a bit of color so your nails look healthy, and helps strengthen and heal weak nails. If only no-makeup makeup was this easy. Nails Inc Nail Makeup Up Harley Gardens, $15, available at Nails Inc.
