This Nail Polish Gives You The Perfect No-Manicure Manicure

When it comes to our nails, we can't seem to find a happy medium. We go on a gel binge for a few months — and are left with weak, discolored, flaky nails. So we commit to regular salon manicures — and get frustrated by the amount of cash we're dropping on polish jobs that chip a few days later. Finally, we decide to do our own at-home manis — only to have our non-dominant hand look like it was done by a toddler technician. Sigh. But we may have found just the thing: nail makeup.