The Baker In The Supreme Court Discrimination Case Just Said The Most Ridiculous Thing

In my opinion, bakers should have two things: a sweet tooth and a big heart. Unfortunately for him, Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker behind the controversial Supreme Court cake discrimination case, has neither.
As a refresher, Phillips refused to create a wedding cake for David Mullins and Charlie Craig in 2012, citing his religious beliefs and First Amendment rights as the primary reasons. In 2014, Colorado state courts declared that he had, in fact, broken the state's public accommodations law, which prohibits businesses to deny service to customers based on race, sexual orientation, sex, and marital status.
Phillips recently went on The View and spewed what has to be one of the most ridiculous defenses for not selling a wedding cake to a gay couple ever stuttered. The Denver-based confection man sat before a live audience, fully aware that millions of people throughout the country would be able to hear what he had to say, and with a straight face, said that Jesus wouldn't have baked the cake either. The video, posted below, has to be seen to be believed.
Anti-gay baker in Supreme Court cake case says: “Would Jesus have made the cake? I don’t believe he would have.” https://t.co/vkLQH6fGVD— Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) July 5, 2017
"I don't believe [Jesus] would have because that would have contradicted the rest of the biblical teaching," Phillips said in a whisper when asked if he ever pondered what Jesus would do in his situation. Then, when the hosts asked him to speak up, he reiterated his point by saying, "I don't believe that Jesus would have made a cake if he had been a baker."
Understandably, the hosts were shocked by the baker's statement and pointed out that Jesus once hung out with prostitutes. It is recorded that he also spent time with lepers and other people deemed "unworthy" of the general public's love and affection.
When asked if he inquired how pure straight couples were before selling them a cake — if they'd had premarital sex, birthed a child out of wedlock, etc. — Phillips simply responded, "I don't judge people when they come in."
Both Phillips and his attorney claim that because he labors over these cakes, he is an artist, and should therefore be free to decide for whom his art is sold to and for what purpose.
"I'm not judging these two gay men that came in," Phillips said. "I'm just trying to preserve my right as an artist to decide which artistic endeavors I'm going to do and which ones I'm not."
He further elaborated by saying he also won't sell cakes for "adult theme parties," such as Halloween fêtes, or to anyone who wants an "anti-American" dessert.
Sure sounds like someone who loves to judge others to us.
