The Baker In The Supreme Court Discrimination Case Just Said The Most Ridiculous Thing

Phillips recently went on The View and spewed what has to be one of the most ridiculous defenses for not selling a wedding cake to a gay couple ever stuttered. The Denver-based confection man sat before a live audience, fully aware that millions of people throughout the country would be able to hear what he had to say, and with a straight face, said that Jesus wouldn't have baked the cake either. The video, posted below, has to be seen to be believed.