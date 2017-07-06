Kaley Cuoco Just Dyed Her Hair — Again

While other stars are dyeing their hair summery colors, Kaley Cuoco's made an unconventional beauty move, Yahoo Beauty reports. Instead of Lady Gaga's peach or Chrissy Teigen's golden blonde, Cuoco's gone against the grain and brought back winter with a look she's coined "icy hair in the summer."
She showed off the new look in an Instagram video, where her hair looks almost white and even a little purple-y. According to the caption, it's the creation of her stylist Faye Woods — with the help of some OLAPLEX Bond Multiplier, which prevents damage from hair dye.
Fans are loving it, leaving comments like "Suits you and looks great for summer!" and "This is EXACTLY the color and cut I want. Now I have something to take with me to my stylist!!" Some are wondering if they'll get to see it on The Big Bang Theory.
If this news sounds familiar, that's probably because Cuoco also dyed her hair a few weeks ago. That time, she picked a blueish silver darker than her current look and thanked Woods for giving her "dreamy sherbet hair." Anyone else think some hair dye brand should hire her to name its colors?
Maybe she's trying to get all the hair transformations she wants out of her system before she has to film The Big Bang Theory again. Each season, she prepares for production by getting Woods to style Penny's signature shoulder-length blonde waves.
But Cuoco's hair hasn't surprised us this much since 2014, when she got a pixie cut for the indie movie Burning Bodhi. She told The Big Bang Theory's team that she could wear extensions, but they decided instead to write Penny's haircut into the script, she told Entertainment Weekly.
There's no predicting what she'll do to her hair next, but we bet it'll be totally original.
