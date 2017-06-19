Unicorns, mermaids, and millennial pink are all trends still going strong in the beauty world right now, so it's no wonder people are wanting to hop on the pastel hair trend, too. After all, what better time than summer to embrace a soft lavender, rose gold, or pale gray shade? If you don't believe us, take it from Kaley Cuoco. The actress just traded in her trademark blond hair for a bluish-gray color — and it is gorgeous.
“Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair,” Cuoco wrote in her Instagram caption. As you can see in the photo, her new color — courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Faye Woods — looks a dreamy shade of opalescent silver, with subtle hints of sky blue. The change-up is a shock for the actress, to be sure: We can't recall a time she has strayed from her signature blond since her days on 8 Simple Rules. (The only thing that’s remotely as magical is Cuoco’s matching diamond unicorn necklace!)
We're not the only ones loving her new hairstyle. Instagram users flooded her feed with praise over the dramatic switch-up. “Pegasus hair - don't care,” one fan commented. “Frosty beautiful!” another user added. In case you're wondering how this pastel hue looks when the sun hits, Cuoco also posted another photo of her new 'do where she's sitting outside with her new adopted pup. We dare you to try looking away.
