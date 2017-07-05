Rob Kardashian's Habit Of Leaking Phone Numbers Isn't Just Rude — It's Dangerous

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are in the middle of a nasty feud currently taking place on very public platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.
The former partners and reality stars have had relationship issues in the past that have also unfolded on social media. In fact, the act of publicly shaming and embarrassing each other appears to be a major priority for them both. It's petty, it's vengeful, and today, it's gotten incredibly out of line — and even illegal.
Kardashian started by posting private pictures of his former fiancée and videos of her kissing another man. He then uploaded screenshots of text messages between him and another person Chyna allegedly has been dating, including the guy's phone number. Hours later, he one-upped himself by sharing Chyna's personal phone number with his millions of Instagram followers, clearly with the hope that the trolls would start spamming his ex's phone. Kardashian deleted the screenshot, but not before a number of his followers saved it themselves (see below).
Advertisement
By releasing Chyna's phone number, Kardashian is entering another layer of betrayal. Even if his accusations of Chyna's drug use, infidelity, and financial instability have any truth to them, there is a certain line that cannot be crossed and Kardashian has crossed it... again. In fact, this is the third time this year that Kardashian has shared someone's phone number on his social media as a form of revenge.
If you recall, Kardashian also shared his little sister Kylie Jenner's phone number when the two were quarreling. He also shared the phone number of the man he alleged was blackmailing him and Chyna.
At this point, he is the Kardashian who cried wolf. It's only a matter of time before his own family and friends will refuse to share their phone numbers with him for fear of him releasing their private information in a heated moment. To be fair, Chyna did the exact same thing to Kardashian in an effort to, as she said, get him to stop cheating on her. But, enough!
Unlike messages on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, there is no filter between your phone and the masses. If someone leaves threatening messages on one of the above platforms, they can be deleted or censored. But a phone number? That is an extreme invasion (not to mention a huge inconvenience), which is exactly why Kardashian did it. He's upset, and wants to hurt the person who upset him. But that is a pathetic excuse for this juvenile situation which only seems to escalate by the minute.
Advertisement
It doesn't matter who did it first, or who does it more. Either way, it's problematic, it's dangerous, and it's setting up a horrible example for any other men or women dealing with a break-up.
Read these stories next:
Related Video:
Advertisement