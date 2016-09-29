When it comes to pranks, publicly broadcasting the phone number of your nemesis seems to be the norm for petty celebrities. Rob Kardashian recently shared Kylie Jenner's phone number on Twitter and for someone with 75 million Instagram followers, this is a veritable disaster. As a result, Kylie Jenner has to get a new number.
For background: the "prank" is allegedly a response to a snub — Kylie snubbed Rob's fiancé Blac Chyna by not inviting her to a baby shower. The shower was also in honor of Chyna's forthcoming baby. But also Blac Chyna is the ex-lover of Kylie's current lover, Tyga.
TMZ reached out to Verizon to find out what will become of the phone number, according to Perez Hilton. Verizon says the number will be retired for a full year instead of the usual 50 days. After 365 days, the world won't remember this tiff between siblings and the next owner of that number won't have to deal with Kylie fans. At least, that's what should happen.
The important piece of information this story revealed is that Kylie Jenner uses Verizon. Celebrities: they're just like your parents.
