As for Jones, she told Mamamia that she was mortified by the incident once she’d realized what had happened. “I was completely distracted at the salon because we were talking about my experiences in Turkey, as I have just come back from a holiday,” she said, “so I headed out the salon and got in my car and thought what on earth has [the manicurist] done.” Jones was too shy to say anything at the time, so she went straight to see her aunt, who fixed her right up — but not before teasing her in a Facebook post that’s since gone viral. In fact, Blemmings described the nails as “the worst [she’s] ever seen.”