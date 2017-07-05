Going to the nail salon is supposed to be a relaxing experience, one of warm towels, hand rubs, and remote-controlled massage chairs. But as anyone who’s ever walked away from a “pampering spa day” with bloody cuticles or scalded skin from a too-hot foot bath (or worse) can already attest, not every salon is a good place to unwind. For one U.K. woman, a trip to an unfamiliar spot ended not with a shiny new manicure and a positive Yelp review, but with a finished result that took her request for “round nails” a little too literally.
Angela Blemmings, a nail technician and owner of EyeCandy Salon in Cheshire, shared a photo of the unfortunate manicure to Facebook. “This is what happened to my client when she went into a different local nail bar without doing her research,” she wrote. “I couldn't believe my eyes so I had to get a picture.” Blemmings said that Emma Jones, who also happens to be her niece, paid the steep price of £35 (which equates to about $45) for the disastrous set of acrylics in question.
As for Jones, she told Mamamia that she was mortified by the incident once she’d realized what had happened. “I was completely distracted at the salon because we were talking about my experiences in Turkey, as I have just come back from a holiday,” she said, “so I headed out the salon and got in my car and thought what on earth has [the manicurist] done.” Jones was too shy to say anything at the time, so she went straight to see her aunt, who fixed her right up — but not before teasing her in a Facebook post that’s since gone viral. In fact, Blemmings described the nails as “the worst [she’s] ever seen.”
Aside from the reminder that it’s always a good idea to do some vetting before you walk into a new salon for the first time, there’s one more thing we can all learn from Jones’s experience: Don’t be afraid to speak up, instead of watching in horror as someone screws up your nails in the name of being “polite.” That said, if you happen to smudge three nails while reaching for your keys at the bottom of your purse… well, that one’s kind of on you.
