There’s no bond quite like the bond between a beloved pet and its devoted owner. They’re always there when you need them, and they literally need you (and your generous supply of kibble) in order to live. So if your cat is your preferred Netflix-watching partner, and you can’t wait for the day someone finally tells you that you look just like your dog, then you’re going to want to get in on the latest nail trend rocking social media: nails that match your pet’s nails.
Cristi Hanzel, of Littlerock, California, stopped by her local Target in search of nail caps for her cat, Wednesday. What she didn’t expect to find was a set of sparkly purple caps almost identical to her own manicure — and clearly there was no way she was going to be leaving the store without them. “I'm obsessed with my cat, so I was excited to go home and put them on her,” Hanzel told BuzzFeed. She tweeted out photos of the momentous occasion, and the rest is internet history.
Advertisement
As those following the thread soon found, Hanzel is far from the only person matching her nails to her pet’s. Cat owners and dog lovers alike piped in with their similar photos, and the original post has since racked up thousands of likes and retweets.
But just one important thing to note: No matter how badly you might want to fix your kitty with a few coats of Floss Gloss, polish meant for humans should never be used on our furry friends. Believe it or not, there are a few pet-safe formulas on the market, because that’s the world we live in — or you can make like Cristi and Wednesday and opt for nail caps instead. That way, you can protect your furniture from scratching while also earning major style points. It’s a win-win.
Related Video:
Advertisement