There’s no bond quite like the bond between a beloved pet and its devoted owner. They’re always there when you need them, and they literally need you (and your generous supply of kibble) in order to live. So if your cat is your preferred Netflix-watching partner, and you can’t wait for the day someone finally tells you that you look just like your dog , then you’re going to want to get in on the latest nail trend rocking social media: nails that match your pet’s nails.