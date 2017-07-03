YouTube Star & VH1 Comedian Stevie Ryan Declared Dead At 33

Stevie Ryan, a YouTube content creator who became known for her parody videos, passed away on Saturday, People reports. The Los Angeles Coroner's Department has ruled the death a suicide. She was 33.
Ryan came to prominence after her comedy videos, which developed into a series called Little Loca, became a viral sensation on the platform. Eventually, Ryan transitioned into creating celebrity parody videos skewering Kim Kardashian, Amy Winehouse, and Justin Bieber, which catapulted her into the upper echelons of the YouTube space and offered her opportunities outside of online videos.
After establishing herself as a voice on YouTube, Ryan developed Stevie TV, a series for VH1 that drew from her celebrity videos. Throughout her career, she butted heads with her subjects, including Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. After Stevie TV wrapped in 2013 after its second season, Ryan co-hosted Sex with Brody, a short-lived show involving Brody Jenner and relationship therapist Dr. Mike Dow.
Most recently, Ryan had pivoted to podcasts. People notes that as the co-host of Mentally Ch(ill) alongside Kristen Carney, Ryan discussed mental illness and her own experiences with depression.
After news of her death had come to light, Ryan's fans and colleagues offered their condolences on Twitter. Evans, who many saw as Ryan's unofficial rival, voiced her grief in a now-deleted tweet that read, "I know we pretty much hated each other but I'm sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl."
Other admirers and colleagues that posted tributes to Ryan included Chris Crocker, Matthew Lush, and Benji Aflalo.
Just found out Stevie Ryan hung herself yesterday ??? she was literally a YouTube innovator and a true entertainer https://t.co/biMTMH27gq— Matthew Lush (@MatthewLush) July 3, 2017
Stevie Ryan is no longer with us. I love her very deeply and I regret every moment I didn't spend with her. pic.twitter.com/Xt0yt146OS— Benji Aflalo (@benjiaflalo) July 3, 2017
Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am.... @StevieRyan you will always be in my heart.— Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) July 3, 2017
RIP @StevieRyan, i can't believe you're gone. I wish that I could have helped in some way. You were always so kind to me and made me laugh.— Gloria Shuri Henry? (@Glowpinkstah) July 3, 2017
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Correction: This story has been updated throughout to be compliant with reporting guidelines recommended by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
