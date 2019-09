But even if the shy Sam sticks around until the bitter end, Bradley says there's no way he'd even think about trying to join the struggle for power. "People wonder if Sam would be a good leader if he was given the Iron Throne, but he wouldn't ever want it," he said to The Hollywood Reporter last July. "It's out of his even peripheral vision. All he wants in life is to be loved, be accepted and do the things he enjoys. It's not about power in the world. It's about the power of taking control of his own life." And evidently, that means having great hair.