Damn, maester training is looking good on Samwell Tarly. The typically beleaguered Sam (John Bradley) is looking awfully handsome in Game of Thrones season 7 photos, thanks to a fresh new hairdo the beloved character is sporting. Gone is the typical snow-soaked, "I just fought in a sweaty battle" mop Sam has been sporting for seasons. Here (to stay, we hope) is his polished, slicked-back new 'do. Yes, Samwell Tarly has gotten his glow-up.
Last we saw Sam, in the season 6 finale, he and Gilly had just entered the Citadel. There, he will learn how to become a maester by studying up in the Oldtown library — and, we believe, under the guidance of an archmaester played, by Jim Broadbent. (Broadbent spilled the beans on their relationship when he revealed that he and Bradley filmed a lot of scenes together.) Essentially, Sam intends to figure out how to help Jon Snow defeat the Night's King and his White Walkers (and, you know, save the whole of Westeros). And he's going to look damn good while doing it.
In May, Bradley offered up his own optimistic take on Sam's fate. "The thing about Sam is, if he’s still around at this stage, you do suspect that there is gonna be a point to keeping him around," the actor said during a podcast interview.
But even if the shy Sam sticks around until the bitter end, Bradley says there's no way he'd even think about trying to join the struggle for power. "People wonder if Sam would be a good leader if he was given the Iron Throne, but he wouldn't ever want it," he said to The Hollywood Reporter last July. "It's out of his even peripheral vision. All he wants in life is to be loved, be accepted and do the things he enjoys. It's not about power in the world. It's about the power of taking control of his own life." And evidently, that means having great hair.
