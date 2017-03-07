Game of Thrones works very hard to keep things top-secret. And the show's tight-lipped cast and crew usually do a pretty good job of keeping mum on the details — which is why anytime somebody leaks even the most minor detail it becomes an earth-shattering event for fans. Surely, actor Jim Broadbent knew the shut-up-and-don't-say-a-word drill when he spoke to ScreenCrush this week about another project. But that didn't stop him from spilling the beans on his heretofore mystery character on season 7 of the show.
In August, Broadbent — who played Potions Master and former Head of Slytherin Horace Slughorn in Harry Potter franchise — was announced as the first official cast addition for the upcoming season. Entertainment Weekly revealed that the Oscar-winner (for his supporting role in 2001's Iris) would be playing a "significant" role, but that's about all anybody knew until now. During an interview for his new drama The Sense of an Ending, Screen Crush offhandedly asked Broadbent about his part on Thrones. He joked that he couldn't say anything — before saying, well, quite a lot.
"I’m a maester, an archmaester. I’m an old professor character," he revealed, adding that he plays a big part in the majority of the seven episodes. “I did five episodes. I did sort of one major scene in each episode.” And while he didn't share his character's name, he did say he shares scenes with Samwell Tarley (John Bradley).
An archmaester who interacts with Sam Tarley? For readers who have kept up on George R.R. Martin's A Song Of Ice and Fire series, that can only mean one thing: Broadbent is almost definitely playing Maester Marwyn (or some version of him adapted from the books for the screen).
Indeed, people began speculating back in August that Broadbent would be taking on the important role of Marwyn the Mage, the wise (and sometimes liquor-laden) archmaester of the Citadel that Samwell is headed to.
While the suits at HBO may or may not be pleased with Broadbent's loose-lipped revelation, I would just like to personally thank Mr. Broadbent for being so forthcoming. Reliable Game of Thrones news is not easy to come by these days, and us thirsty fans are grateful.
