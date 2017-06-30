Aubrey Plaza Has Your Official Guide To Social Media Etiquette

As the star of Ingrid Goes West, Aubrey Plaza knows a lot about social media. The movie, coming out this August, is about a woman obsessed with the Instagram of another woman (Elizabeth Olsen). Plaza's character takes things to an extremely creepy level, but IRL, she knows what's what when it comes to interacting online. Vanity Fair had the actress thumbs up or thumbs down some social media etiquette posted by people on the internet and explain how she thinks we should be acting online.
The first one is pretty simple: "DON'T USE ALL CAPITAL LETTERS UNLESS YOU ARE YELLING, BUT THEN AGAIN IT'S PREFERABLE TO SIMPLY USE AN EXCLAMATION POINT OR TWO, OR THREE OR TEN IF YOU WANT." - Sonofdick/Reddit. Plaza's reaction? Absolutely not. She's all for capital letters.
Advertisement
"I find anything in all caps really funny," she admitted. "I love the idea that someone is screaming at all times, so Sonofdick and I are not seeing eye to eye on this one."
She's also totally FOR asking someone whose baby it is when they post a picture on Facebook, AGAINST only sexting things you can follow through with IRL, and FOR telling everyone on Facebook how much you love your relationship, your family, or your children.
One person she did agree with wholeheartedly, however, was Reddit user B8le's advice to just appreciate a girl's photo, rather than respond to it with a DM about her breasts or, even worse, a dick pic.
"That's really sweet," Plaza says in the video. "That's a really sweet one. I totally, wholeheartedly agree."
You can catch Plaza completely violating all this social media etiquette in Ingrid Goes West on August 11, and watch the whole video below!
Advertisement