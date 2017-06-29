Game Of Thrones returns July 16, which means we soon will have to find another confusing and cryptic show to obsess over while we anticipate its season 7 premiere date: American Horror Story. (Isn't it weird that two of the craziest shows are both in their seventh season?)
And boy, is there a lot to mull over already in this new, super politically charged season. The title is unannounced, but the overarching theme has been revealed. The show will tackle the nightmare that was the 2016 election, even airing footage of both Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton in the first 10 minutes of the first episode. It's been unclear how much of the season will focus on the election, but we do have one more piece of the pie thanks to Entertainment Weekly, who discovered another minor (or major) subplot by monitoring set photos.
It appears that the topic of immigration and the much protested travel ban will be at the center of at least one episode. Based on photos from one of the sets in Southern California, a group of extras are acting as protestors in the show holding signs that read "Immigrants Welcome." In another photo, Sarah Paulson's character is seen underneath the word: "Murderer." From the looks of Paulson's outfit, she definitely could be a politician who is against allowing immigrants into the town. Perhaps she is a major? A Trump supporter? And from the looks of Evan Peters' own blue-haired character, we'd guess that he is part of the opposing party or group.
This season is gearing up to be one of the most serious (and least playful) of Ryan Murphy's previous supernatural-meets-nightmarish worlds, because much like The Handmaid's Tale, it just hits way too close to home.
Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are still in Orange filming #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/Vhno0l3aKq— AHS LEAKS (@ahsleak) June 29, 2017
LOT of new pics from today's filming #AHS #AHS7 https://t.co/3s7AC72mlx pic.twitter.com/NwdXJyuRGp— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHStoryNet) June 29, 2017
