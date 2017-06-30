Sad fact of the day: Most makeup products only last a few months before becoming unsanitary (and sometime stinky). And while we know how hard it can be to part ways with your favorite tube of mascara, holding on to it past the expiration date can be downright dangerous. But don't just take it from us: This week, Reddit user Semicolon_Expected shared her findings from a little DIY makeup science experiment — and they’re only slightly disturbing.