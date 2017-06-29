Kelly Clarkson Is Writing Another Book

Kelly Clarkson just made your holiday shopping list a bit of a no-brainer.
As The New York Times reports, yesterday the "Because Of You" singer announced that she's written a second children's book that will hit bookstores just in time for the holiday rush. Even better: It's got a cheery Christmas theme.
Once again, the American Idol winner has taken inspiration from daughter (and avid reader) River Rose, who turned 3 years old this month. River Rose and the Magical Christmas, due out October 24th, will be her festive follow-up to last October's River Rose and the Magical Lullaby. The first book was a best-seller, so the pressure is on.
Clarkson posted a video sharing the news about the HarperCollins Publishers release, which takes place on Christmas Eve and involves a trip to the North Pole with River Rose's dog Joplin in tow.
ANNOUNCEMENT! NEW BOOK River Rose and the Magical Christmas on sale 10/24 https://t.co/MdCJ5WxzpH @HarperChildrens #umm #betweentwoxmasferns pic.twitter.com/0qe2l13rSu— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 28, 2017
“She’s at such a fun age,” the pop star said of the real River Rose, who was filmed getting her beauty pampering on. “She just gets so excited about [Christmas], I thought it would be a fun book for her to read.”
As with the Magical Lullaby, this second book will feature a new original song written and performed by Clarkson, who is working on her latest album.
Last fall she told Publishers Weekly that there would "definitely be more" books in the series, possibly involving other family members.
"When we first read River Rose and the Magical Lullaby to my then-8-year-old stepson, Seth, his first reaction was 'Uh, where am I? Where’s my character?'" she said. "So I’m going to try to write a character for him.
"People have been asking if I’ll write something for our baby son [Remington]," she added. "And maybe I’ll do a whole different line of books about Remy and Seth, a brothers kind of adventure. We have four children in our family, and as a mom you work to make sure all your children feel equally loved and get their own special time."
