Quick! Get your credit card out. Everything is on sale at J.Crew — okay, so maybe not everything, but damn close. Right now, the website is running three pretty clutch promotional discounts. Perfect timing, considering we are settling into our summer wardrobes (hello, dresses that won’t cling to our backs). The retailer is offering 25% off of your purchase, an extra $40 percent off select summer styles, *and* an additional 50% off of select final sale items through June 29 at 11:59 p.m using the code “SUMMER.”
Oh, decisions, decisions. There is this ruffle top in a postcard print that’s begging to go out of the country with you (marked down from $78 to $58.50). How about a pair of statement earrings (on sale for $48 but $28.80 with the promo code)? Good luck resisting that extra 50% off select sale items, especially these satin sandals that wrap around your ankle (on sale for $179 but $89.50 with the promo code). Perfect for a summer wedding, no?
Plus, you can get free shipping (on orders over $150), when you buy any of the above or more. Not that you needed much more incentive to quickly add to cart.
Hey, listen, if this is J.Crew’s way of clearing out merchandise to create room for the new and improved, lower-priced J.Crew, then we’re here for it. Now, go forth and shop.
