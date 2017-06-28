Quick! Get your credit card out. Everything is on sale at J.Crew — okay, so maybe not everything, but damn close. Right now, the website is running three pretty clutch promotional discounts. Perfect timing, considering we are settling into our summer wardrobes (hello, dresses that won’t cling to our backs). The retailer is offering 25% off of your purchase, an extra $40 percent off select summer styles, *and* an additional 50% off of select final sale items through June 29 at 11:59 p.m using the code “SUMMER.”