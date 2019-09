Have You Noticed This Change In J.Crew's Prices?

"We became a little too elitist in our attitude," the 72-year-old executive admitted to the paper. In response to discouraging sales figures and a rapidly-changing retail landscape, as he characterized it in a statement last month after J.Crew announced profits and job cuts , Drexler explained that he is now focusing on lowering the brand's price bracket — a strategy that's being applied to approximately 300 of its current products. In order to do that, he told WSJ that he's building a team with the express purpose of "optimizing prices for each garment." What's more, J.Crew will be growing its supply base, which is currently sourced mostly from China, to cut costs and expedite the production-to-retail timeline.