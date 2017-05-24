Have You Noticed This Change In J.Crew's Prices?

"We’re being much more competitive in our pricing," Drexler explained to WSJ. "We’re not going to allow our competitors to take from us." He pointed to the retailer's attempt at a more fashion-forward aesthetic — one of Lyons most significant and critically-lauded contributions to the brand — as a contributing factor to its financial issues. "We gave a perception of being a higher-priced company than we were — in our catalog, online, and in our general presentation," the executive said. "Very big mistake."