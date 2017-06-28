Beauty products come very clearly marked — there’s rarely any ambiguity between which lotion goes on your face and which one goes on your body, or any question of whether that circular pot of color is for your cheeks or your eyes. There are also some products that blur those lines: the lip tints that double as cheek stains or the oils you can massage into your legs, face, and hair with equal abandon.
And then there’s another category entirely: the products that aren’t necessarily supposed to be multitaskers, but what the hell, they work.
Believe it or not, there’s an insanely popular Reddit thread devoted entirely to these types of off-label uses of beauty products — and inconspicuous household objects that have secret beauty uses, too. (We’re not talking DIY recipes that might just burn your skin off. We know better than that.) Some of these hacks are so genius, you’ll be kicking yourself for not thinking of them first. Ahead, five unexpected beauty revelations that will change the way you think about toothbrushes, coconut oil, aftershave, and more…