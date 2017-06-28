The Beguiled cast is going absolutely HAM in a new video that has them channeling the Schuyler Sisters. While filming Sofia Coppola's feminist adaptation of the 1971 Clint Eastwood classic, the cast had their own lip sync battle to the Hamilton soundtrack.
Specifically, the movie's youngest castmates Emma Howard, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, and Addison Riecke did their own rendition of “The Schuyler Sisters." The 1860s costumes is certainly a nice touch, but it's the cameos from their older Beguiled castmates that makes this even more endearing. Seriously, who knew Colin Farrell could work, work like that.
Laurence kicks things off with a stellar Aaron Burr performance before kicking it over to Angelica, Eliza and, of course, Peggy. Dressed in all black, Elle Fanning brings a little attitude, while Kirsten Dunst is working those sunglasses for her appearance. Nicole Kidman is regal as can be when she pops up to strike a pose alongside her female castmates. And Farrell, well, let's just say he gives great face in his two cameos.
As Entertainment Weekly pointed out, Howard, who directed, edited and produced the video, shared it in honor of Lin Manuel Miranda's #Ham4All series, which has him asking fans to post videos of themselves singing along to the Hamilton soundtrack. He's also asking fans to make a donation to his Immigrants: We Get The Job Done coalition, which is raising money to provide services to immigrants, refugees, and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy, and awareness campaigns.
It's also just another reminder of how fun it was on The Beguiled set. Previously, Dunst and Fanning talked about how they put their own Civil War-era spin on Girls Gone Wild while filming the film, which takes place at a repressed all-girls Southern boarding in the 1860s.
"We were all walking around with red Solo cups and like, our pastel gowns,” Dunst said. “We ran up to Sofia and flashed her our ankles."
Lucky for all of us, Dunst recently shared the clip, but now we're hoping we get to see more of these Schuyler sisters as part of the DVD extras.
