All Of The Best FX Shows In Television History

There are a lot of brand new series vying for the title of Summer 2017’s Best New TV Show. There’s Claws and its tight pack of ride-or-die women. There’s The Bold Type and its tight pack of ride-or-die women. And then there’s FX’s Snowfall.
The brand new drama premieres exactly a week from today, on Wednesday, July 5. The upcoming series explores the crack-cocaine epidemic of the early ‘80s through the eyes of multiple people in Los Angeles. Snowfall will deal with everyone involved in the culture-changing crisis, from a resourceful “street entrepreneur” (Damson Idris), to the daughter of a Mexican crime lord (Emily Rios).
With dark subject matter like this, it’s no surprise Snowfall will fall on FX, which has been churning out some of the grittiest TV shows ever, along with some of the best. To show you how the new drug-related series works on the network, we’ve put together all of the best FX shows ever. Scroll through the gallery to find out what made the cut. You’re going to want to add some of these to your streaming queues ASAP.
