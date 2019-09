Nash answers with a definitive “Yes” when I ask her if Claws is a feminist show. Having watched the pilot, I can’t deny the various feminist themes I picked up on, many of them coming from Nash’s lead character. Desna is a vivacious, seasoned woman and owner of the nail salon where the characters work. At home, she is the primary caregiver for her adult brother with special needs, a driving force that encourages her to work even harder at buying a new shop and going legit. She also has a young lover who serves as her connection to a criminal underworld. She is complex in a moment when even the best women characters can sometimes come off as flat, which makes the new series feel refreshing and forward-thinking. Nash hopes this is something viewers pick up on as well. “Most of us on this show are women of a certain age. To show that you can be on the south side of 40 and be viable, and sexy, and vibrant, and all of those things… I hope that’s a takeaway,” she tells me.