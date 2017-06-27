La La Anthony would like everyone to stop speculating about the state of her marriage, please.
During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, the actress said she and Carmelo Anthony have no plans to divorce just yet.
When Williams asked Anthony if she's divorcing her husband, her answer was "not right now."
The couple have been separated for two months, E! News notes, but they're not sure yet where things will go for their relationship.
"You know marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that," Anthony told Williams. "It's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now."
Anthony also had nothing but kind words to say about her husband. "That's my son's father, and he is an amazing dad," she said of Carmelo. "I could not ask for a better dad."
"Him and I are the best of friends, and our number one commitment is to our son, Kiyan," she told Williams during the interview. "We have to set an example for Kiyan, and that's what's most important to me."
As E! News pointed out, Carmelo Anthony recently shared a sweet photo of his wife in honor of her birthday on Sunday.
"I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH ? @lala Love YOU
#AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25," he wrote in the post's caption.
From Anthony's own Instagram posts, it looks like she had a blast on her birthday, too.
"Listen, if I could predict the future, we would all be multimillionaires," La La Anthony told Wendy Williams. "I don't know what the future holds. I just know that we are doing an incredible job again being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I've been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You're not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window. I love him with all my heart, and we are the best of friends."
Check out their conversation in the clip below.
