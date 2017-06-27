The Ordinary Just Teased Two New Products — & They're Both Under $7

We are making the confusing topic of Vitamin C even more confusing: Look out for Vitamin C 30% Suspension in Silicone (C30) and 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder (C100), both really affordable, both using pure L-Ascorbic Acid and both coming in July. Why are we introducing even more Vitamin C products? Because you told us what you liked and what you didn’t like. Vitamin C is a very simple compound that is very complicated to work with and no single Vitamin C formula can suit everyone. It’s really important to us that we offer a solution for everyone to incorporate this amazing and affordable ingredient in their routine. See our previous post for more verbiage. ❤️?

