The Ordinary Just Teased Two New Products — & They're Both Under $7

We like to think of our skin routine as a hobby: Just like playing a sport or learning how to knit, it takes time, passion, practice, and money. But now, with drugstore skin care that's better than it's ever been, investing the better part of our paycheck into serums and creams isn't necessary. One of our favorite brands changing the game by offering up quality at a ridiculously low price is The Ordinary.
The brand, which is a branch of beauty company Deciem, brought us retinol and hyaluronic acid for less than $10 and a foundation in every shade imaginable (it had a 25,0000 person wait list). Now, it's launching a vitamin C product.
Since the original top-selling vitamin C formula is currently out of stock, and has been for over a month, The Ordinary is launching two brand-new formulas to satisfy the demand: Vitamin C 30% Suspension in Silicone (C30) and 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder (C100) — both ringing in at under $7.
Vitamin C has been around forever, of course, but lately, more and more innovative formulas with the brightening superstar ingredient are popping up. The Ordinary wants to give its customers choices so that they can find what works for their skin.
"You told us what you liked and what you didn’t like," the brand stated in their Instagram caption. "Vitamin C is a very simple compound that is very complicated to work with and no single Vitamin C formula can suit everyone. It’s really important to us that we offer a solution for everyone to incorporate this amazing and affordable ingredient in their routine."
There's no official release date on the products yet, but according to Deciem's Instagram, we can expect them to drop sometime in late July. Which is perfect timing, given we're probably going to need something that'll fade the sun spots we're going to inevitably end up with after the 4th.
