As editors, we get way too many emails in our inboxes — and most of the ones in that Promotions tab are total delete-right-away junk. But once in a while, a travel deal comes along that catches our eye and makes us want to star an email and file it under our "I want to go to there" label. Sublabel: "ASAP." (What, you don't have these in your Gmail?)
One such travel deal hit our inbox this morning at 10:52 a.m. Coming from SmarterTravel, it's a United Airlines sale on domestic travel for this late summer and fall. Flights start at $59 one-way — yes, you are allowed to do a little dance right now — but you should book ASAP on United's website, because the sale ends in two days.
The deals include a $59 flight between San Francisco and Seattle (in either direction); $71 between Denver and Omaha, NE; $89 between Washington, D.C., and Atlanta; $108 between Los Angeles and Denver; $109 between Houston and Tulsa, OK; $122 between Newark, NJ, and Nashville; and $130 between Pittsburgh and Houston.
SmarterTravel reports that on most routes, the lowest prices are valid between Mondays and Thursdays and on Saturdays between August 22 and December 16, 2017. The discounted prices are not valid on September 1 and 4; or on November 21, 22, or from 25 through 27. For the best prices and availability, the site advises you to book at least 21 days before you travel and by June 29. "Be flexible with your travel dates to get the lowest prices," advises SmarterTravel. "Always remember to compare prices from multiple airlines before booking your flight."
