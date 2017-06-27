HBO’s adaptation of author Ray Bradbury’s 1951 dystopian novel, Fahrenheit 451, is already off to a groundbreaking start. Its leading cast members, Michael B. Jordan and Laura Harrier, are both two young Black actors.
Also worth mentioning are the two men behind the scenes, director Ramin Bahrani and writer Amir Naderi, both of Iranian descent. Naderi (99 Homes, The Runner) is from Iran and Bahrani (Goodbye Solo, Man Push Cart) is an Iranian-American, born in North Carolina.
According to Deadline, Harrier has just signed on for the role of Millie. The character is a key role who plays opposite Michael B. Jordan’s Guy Montag. Millie is the self-destructive, gadget-obsessed wife who, according to Deadline, is constantly “immersed in social media.” This ultimately leads to a disjointed marriage with Guy, who’s pretty content with his job — a firefighter who burns books for a living.
Jordan also serves as an executive producer of the film. In the book, media is an opiate and records of history (books) are outlawed.
For an industry that frequently whitewashes roles a film helmed by four people of color both in front of the camera and behind the scenes is absolutely something to celebrate. Bradbury’s tale is an important story which also boasts high rank in America’s classic literary oeuvre.
