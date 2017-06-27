An uplifting force on the London Fashion Week schedule since 2005, Ashish's sequin-strewn shows are undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited each season; in February, the collection was a colorful, optimistic extravaganza that celebrated love, diversity, and unity that felt honest and refreshing amidst the political climates in both the United States and England. Now, Ashish is taking its talents to an even larger audience. On Tuesday, the brand unveiled a preview of its latest venture: a playful, equally-as-colorful collaboration with fast-fashion retailer River Island.
The gender-neutral 15-piece offering features a tongue-in-cheek take on loungewear, outerwear, and dresses. Fridge-magnet alphabet sweaters and embroidered pajamas are emblazoned with comical slogans that include “Sick of All This Chic” and “Good in Bed,” while XXL sleeping bag puffer jackets and Ashish’s signature glamour in the form of sparkly slip dresses complete the unconventional (but still highly covetable) range. Describing the line as "something lazy and a bit dreamy," Ashish wanted to inject a sense of humor, while still providing pieces that are easy-to-wear concept, adding "something relaxed enough to slouch around the house in, yet stylish enough to be taken out."
Following the lead of brands like Katie Eary, Eudon Choi, and Sibling, who have all previously designed capsule collections for the retailer, Ashish's River Island Design Forum line will launch via a short film, screened during London Fashion Week this September. The collection will then go on sale exclusively on River Island's website, with prices ranging from around $40 to $230.
"I think it’s great to be able to bring a fashion point of view to a wider audience by being able to design and produce it for a more accessible price" the designer told Vogue UK. And judging by the popularity of Ashish's sell-out Topshop collections (who remembers those must-have LED platforms?!), this new range for River Island is sure to be an instant success. Bring on the logo tees and sequin overload — we're planning on being decked in Ashish head-to-toe come fall.
