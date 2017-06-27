The gender-neutral 15-piece offering features a tongue-in-cheek take on loungewear, outerwear, and dresses. Fridge-magnet alphabet sweaters and embroidered pajamas are emblazoned with comical slogans that include “Sick of All This Chic” and “Good in Bed,” while XXL sleeping bag puffer jackets and Ashish’s signature glamour in the form of sparkly slip dresses complete the unconventional (but still highly covetable) range. Describing the line as "something lazy and a bit dreamy," Ashish wanted to inject a sense of humor, while still providing pieces that are easy-to-wear concept, adding "something relaxed enough to slouch around the house in, yet stylish enough to be taken out."