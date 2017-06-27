The gender-neutral 15-piece collection offers a tongue-in-cheek take on loungewear, outerwear and dresses. Fridge-magnet alphabet sweaters and embroidered pyjamas feature comic slogans including “sick of all this chic” and “good in bed”, while XXL sleeping bag puffa jackets and Ashish’s signature glamour, in the form of sparkly slip dresses, complete this unconventional but highly covetable range. Describing the line as "something lazy and a bit dreamy," Ashish wanted to inject a sense of humour yet provide an easy-wear concept, adding "something relaxed enough to slouch around the house in, yet stylish enough to be taken out."