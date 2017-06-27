An uplifting force on the London Fashion Week schedule since 2005, Ashish's sequin-strewn shows are undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited each season. In February, for AW17, the collection was a colourful, optimistic extravaganza celebrating love, diversity and unity, and today Ashish has unveiled a preview of his latest offering: a playful, equally colourful collaboration with high street store, River Island.
The gender-neutral 15-piece collection offers a tongue-in-cheek take on loungewear, outerwear and dresses. Fridge-magnet alphabet sweaters and embroidered pyjamas feature comic slogans including “sick of all this chic” and “good in bed”, while XXL sleeping bag puffa jackets and Ashish’s signature glamour, in the form of sparkly slip dresses, complete this unconventional but highly covetable range. Describing the line as "something lazy and a bit dreamy," Ashish wanted to inject a sense of humour yet provide an easy-wear concept, adding "something relaxed enough to slouch around the house in, yet stylish enough to be taken out."
Following the lead of brands such as Katie Eary, Eudon Choi and Sibling, who have previously designed capsule collections for the high street retailer, Ashish's River Island Design Forum line will launch via a short film, screened during London Fashion Week Festival this September. The collection will then go on sale exclusively on River Island's website, with prices ranging from £30 to £180. "I think it’s great to be able to bring a fashion point of view to a wider audience by being able to design and produce it for a more accessible price" Ashish explained. And judging by the popularity of Ashish's sell-out Topshop collections (who remembers those must-have LED platforms?!), this new range for River Island will be an instant success. Roll on September when we can not only get our hands on everything from this collab but see Ashish's next genius offering from his own brand for SS18, too.
