Following the lead of brands such as Katie Eary, Eudon Choi and Sibling, who have previously designed capsule collections for the high street retailer, Ashish's River Island Design Forum line will launch via a short film, screened during London Fashion Week Festival this September. The collection will then go on sale exclusively on River Island's website, with prices ranging from £30 to £180. "I think it’s great to be able to bring a fashion point of view to a wider audience by being able to design and produce it for a more accessible price" Ashish explained . And judging by the popularity of Ashish's sell-out Topshop collections (who remembers those must-have LED platforms?!), this new range for River Island will be an instant success. Roll on September when we can not only get our hands on everything from this collab but see Ashish's next genius offering from his own brand for SS18, too.