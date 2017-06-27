Pharrell Is Now An Expert On Triplets

We know everyone's still freaking out over the Clooney and Carter twins, but can we just remind you all that Pharrell Williams and his wife had TRIPLETS?
Helen Lasichanh gave birth to three babies this January, and while the kiddos' names and sexes have yet to be revealed, Papa Pharrell has plenty of parenting scoop.
The "Get Lucky" singer, who is also dad to 8-year-old architecture enthusiast Rocket, joked to Jimmy Fallon about his diaper squad on last night's Tonight Show.
"It’s a full-on assembly line,” Williams said, getting up to mimic his hyper-organized diaper-changing and burping technique.
Jokes aside, he's one proud papa.
“I have to say, my wife carrying those babies, and all of them are fine and healthy... man, I cannot say enough about women," he told Fallon. "All the kinds of burdens that they carry and the gifts that they carry. I just can't. My wife is everything. I love you, baby. She's the best."
He added that his own Big Three may have inherited his musical chops.
“They harmonize when they cry," the self-proclaimed "Super Dad" shared. "'Wah, wah, wah.' It's real. Chain reaction is a real thing at our house. One cries, two cries, three cries.”
Watch Williams gush about his babies and their older brother Rocket in the video below. There's only one word for it: Happy.
