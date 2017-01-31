Pharrell Williams & His Wife Helen Lasichanh Had Triplets

News broke in September that Pharrell Williams' wife Helen Lasichanh was pregnant for the second time. Then, unbeknownst to us, she gave birth to three kids earlier this month. Williams’s representative confirmed to Vanity Fair that he's now the proud father of triplets. The new additions, whose names haven't been revealed, are the little siblings of the couple's eight-year-old Rocket Ayer. They're all "healthy and happy," according to the rep. You've probably heard Williams in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines," Daft Punk's "Get Lucky," or his own hit "Happy." Lasichanh is notable in her own right: She's a model and a designer, according to The Huffington Post. The two tied the knot in 2013 with a Miami yacht party featuring Usher and Busta Rhymes performances. It seems fitting that the glamorous, unconventional couple's second birth became an event of epic proportions, too.
