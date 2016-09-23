Pharrell Williams, the man responsible for "Happy," the song that would not go away, is expecting another child with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, E! Online reports. There's not much to know about the kid yet, but the name will probably be out-of-the-box. The pair's first child is called Rocket Man Williams. (My question: Will they call him Rocket Boy Williams until he turns 18?)
Pharrell's wife is a model and her name is Helen Lasichanh. That's the name of the person married to Pharrell Williams. Pay attention. However, according to E!, Pharrell Williams is married to Pharrell Williams.
Pharrell's wife is a model and her name is Helen Lasichanh. That's the name of the person married to Pharrell Williams. Pay attention. However, according to E!, Pharrell Williams is married to Pharrell Williams.
Just to be clear: Pharrell Williams isn't married to himself. He's married to another person. Her name is Helen Lasichanh and she's a model and designer and she will the one having the baby. (Therefore her name is pretty important.)
So (big) hat's off to Williams and Lasichanh! And to Rocket Man, who will soon have a sibling.
So (big) hat's off to Williams and Lasichanh! And to Rocket Man, who will soon have a sibling.
Advertisement