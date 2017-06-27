Throughout Glow season 1, Justine seems obviously smitten with director Sam. It’s a story viewers have been told so much, even I filled in the blanks for myself. Justin grew up obsessing over Sam’s schlocky grindhouse films, so she’s more protective of them than even her own burgeoning new relationship with a cute pizza delivery boy. She has such a crush on her idol, she enacts drastic schemes to accuse his current hookup of stealing. And she’s always hovering so close to him because, you know, crush. I’m ashamed of the fact I took these signals as cold, hard proof of Justine’s affection, but these are the assumptions you accidentally make after getting used to nearly 25 years of lazy film and television making. And, who am I to judge Justine for hypothetically being attracted to her favorite movie director? At some point in my high school career, I definitely questioned where Quentin Tarantino falls in a game of Fuck, Marry, Kill. I’m sorry.