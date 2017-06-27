Count Niecy Nash among the legion of loyal This Is Us fans.
People reports that Nash isn't just tuning into the cross-generational family drama, she's got a pretty sweet in with a member of the cast. Nash explained that when she first encountered Chrissy Metz, the two had an instant connection that's blossomed into a real-life friendship.
"I met her on a red carpet and I knew that was my friend," Nash told People. "I just walked up to her and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm obsessed,' and she was like, 'No, I'm obsessed.'"
Fangirling aside, Nash explained that the two have become mutual cheerleaders for one another. Since actually meeting — Nash says that she admired Metz and her work "from afar" — the two have become texting pals, sending each other supportive messages.
Advertisement
Metz explained to People that the admiration from her fellow actors is still something she's getting used to. She didn't mention whether or not she was a loyal Reno 911 viewer, but she says that when she gets praise from people she respects, it's an amazing feeling. "I can't really wrap my head around it," she told People.
With awards season coming up, you can be sure that the two will be tapping out messages at a furious pace. With This is Us garnering critical praise and plenty of attention from fans in general, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Metz and her costars rack up the nominations. Plus, Nash has a new show, Claws, so it looks like a run-in on the red carpet is almost a sure thing.
But even if they don't have a serendipitous meet-up on the step and repeat, know that Nash is already sending support. She told People that she's already sent Metz plenty of texts: "Hey girl, hey. I'm checking on you. I'm waiting for you to win tons of awards this season."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement