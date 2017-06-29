Are These The Sunglasses Of The Summer?

We already know the song of the summer (hint: it starts with a "Despa" and ends in "-cito"), but what about the sunglasses of the summer? The sweltering season is an equally-as-good time for catchy tunes as it is for sick accessories, and each year, there's always one sunglasses style that shows up at every pool party and park picnic. This time around, we're betting on Dior's SoReal Pop shades.
These particular frames has already been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Olivia Palermo to Aimee Song and Chiara Ferragni, and honestly, what trends don't start with those ladies? The sunglasses come in a variety of different tinted lenses, feature a sleek and slim aviator-style metal frame, and are easily identified by the arch between the eyes. Plus, celebs have been wearing them with everything from bathing suits to party dresses, which means they're a solid investment for whatever summer might throw your way.
It is true, though, that these trendy accessories are an investment — they cost $450. The good news, though, is that since they're such a covetable shape, similar pairs are popping up left and right. Click on to see how the stars are wearing them — they're available now in Dior boutiques — alongside some similar options. Time to throw some shade — in the coolest way possible, of course.