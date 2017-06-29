Are These The Sunglasses Of The Summer?

These particular frames has already been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Olivia Palermo to Aimee Song and Chiara Ferragni, and honestly, what trends don't start with those ladies? The sunglasses come in a variety of different tinted lenses, feature a sleek and slim aviator-style metal frame, and are easily identified by the arch between the eyes. Plus, celebs have been wearing them with everything from bathing suits to party dresses, which means they're a solid investment for whatever summer might throw your way.