There Were So Many Blonde Bobs At The BET Awards

Imagine spending an entire day getting done up for a big awards show. Your entire glam squad primps every inch of your body, from the hydrating lip mask to your thousand dollar pedicure. Your stylists and their helpers sew you into a one-of-a-kind ensemble. You snap selfie after selfie until you reach the main event...only to see another A-lister wearing the same thing as you at the end of the carpet.
What would be considered a nightmare to some was the reality that Blac Chyna, Cardi B, Karrueche Tran, and Tamar Braxton faced at the BET Awards. But it's all good — because all of them looked amazing. Either all of the ladies are a part of the coolest four-way group chat (just IMAGINE the tea), or we've got a trend alert on our hands: blonde chin-length bobs. And you know what they say about blondes, right? Scroll on to see the unintentional quartet.