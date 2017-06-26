Just in case you missed it, Amber Rose posted a picture of her bush, in all its uncensored glory, a few weeks ago. To promote her third annual SlutWalk, she posed it up wearing nothing but a bra top, a fur, a diamond choker...and her pubic hair in full display. Instagram deleted it, but because of the Internet, it still lives on, and is still being talked about weeks later at the BET Awards.
Aside from unsolicited criticism from Piers Morgan, the photo also sparked lots of discussion about grooming and body positivity. And also, jokes. The latest being from Leslie Jones, who's hosting the 2017 ceremony.
"Hey Amber Rose, I saw you on Instagram. I saw that bush. Me and you got a lot of things in common, girl, you know what I'm saying?" the comedian said, before pretending to take a sexy selfie onstage (legs splayed and all). "The only difference is, yours looks like James Harden. And mine looks like Frederick Douglass."
Naturally, Twitter went wild. Not only because Jones' impersonation was spot-on...but because Rose and Harden dated once upon a time. Yikes.
She said Amber Rose's bush is to James Hardin what hers is to Frederick Douglass. And she gave a visual. AFTER THE GOSPEL AWARD. #betawards— Shan (@liti_gator) June 26, 2017
SHE SAID AMBER ROSE BUSH LOOK LIKE JAMES HARDEN #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/rUrwTImrc0— #redemptionyear (@Corban_J) June 26, 2017
.@DaRealAmberRose did I do it right? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/qWM8fUVgNn— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017
But, like the queen Rose is, she took it in stride. Here's hoping that she'll give Jones a personalized how-to by the next commercial break.
