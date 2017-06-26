Story from Beauty

Leslie Jones Just Made THE Most Awkward Joke About Amber Rose's Bush

Khalea Underwood
Just in case you missed it, Amber Rose posted a picture of her bush, in all its uncensored glory, a few weeks ago. To promote her third annual SlutWalk, she posed it up wearing nothing but a bra top, a fur, a diamond choker...and her pubic hair in full display. Instagram deleted it, but because of the Internet, it still lives on, and is still being talked about weeks later at the BET Awards.
Aside from unsolicited criticism from Piers Morgan, the photo also sparked lots of discussion about grooming and body positivity. And also, jokes. The latest being from Leslie Jones, who's hosting the 2017 ceremony.
Advertisement
"Hey Amber Rose, I saw you on Instagram. I saw that bush. Me and you got a lot of things in common, girl, you know what I'm saying?" the comedian said, before pretending to take a sexy selfie onstage (legs splayed and all). "The only difference is, yours looks like James Harden. And mine looks like Frederick Douglass."
Naturally, Twitter went wild. Not only because Jones' impersonation was spot-on...but because Rose and Harden dated once upon a time. Yikes.
But, like the queen Rose is, she took it in stride. Here's hoping that she'll give Jones a personalized how-to by the next commercial break.
Read These Stories Next:
So You Want To Shave Your Vagina...
Why I Tattooed My Eyebrows & What It Was Really Like
Baby Foot Is Weird, Gross & The Weirdest Thing Ever...
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series