Miley Cyrus Says She Has More Freedom Than Ever

Miley Cyrus has gone through a lot of changes over the years, but she said in a recent interview on the ITV show Lorraine that she finally feels like she knows who she is, personally and professionally, E! News reports.
"I want people to see me be the same at the airport or a gas station as they would on stage," she said. "For entertainers, there's these two separate lives, separate people, and I only want to be one person."
Miley's opened up about everything from being pansexual and gender-fluid to quitting weed, and she thinks that openness has ultimately given her the freedom to be herself, since everybody knows who she is. "I think that makes me have more freedom in my music, because I feel like I can really just be myself and my fans are so accepting of me," she said. "But it's just hard for people that are looking out from the outside inside my life all the time and going through every little thing."
She also told the story behind her latest single Malibu, and it has a similar theme: being comfortable with her life. She wrote it in the back of an Uber on her way to the set of The Voice. As she looked out at the beach, she was thinking about how cool it was for her to be living there. "That is a dream come true. For me, a vacation was the time that I'd get to be by the beach," she said. "I grew up on a farm and I never thought this was going to be my reality."
After writing the lyrics in the car, she sang the song to her mom and friends when she got to the set, and she felt like she was "letting people into a moment that was just me feeling grateful for where I'm at."
